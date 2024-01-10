‘Contractors seeking money from staffers’

Chandigarh, January 9

City councillors today resolved to blacklist outscoring firm contractors who seek money from employees or delay their salaries.

Councillors Harpreet Singh Babla, Gurpreet Singh Gabi and Kanwarjeet Singh Rana said they had been getting complaints about contractors asking for money from outsourced staffers in exchange for letting them keep their jobs. They said the employees get their salaries after a delay of a month or two.

Councillor Saurabh Joshi sought to know from the officers how much profit the contractors earn. Chief Engineer NP Sharma, in response to the query, told Joshi that they get 3.89% of the total contract bill. — TNS

The councillors expressed surprise at the reply, noting how the contractors charge the employees “illegally” despite getting their fair share of the profit. “The staff needs to be made aware of it. We know they fear losing jobs in case of a complaint, but we must ensure such contractors are blacklisted,” one of them remarked.