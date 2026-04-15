Contractual employees seek one-time regularisation policy

The All Contractual Karamchari Sangh Bharat, Chandigarh, has urged the Union Minister of Home Affairs and the UT Administrator to immediately formulate a Central policy for the one-time regularisation of thousands of contractual employees.

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Sangh president Ashok Kumar and general secretary Satish Kumar also demanded immediate replacement of the exploitative GeM portal system with a centralised, transparent agency modelled on Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) for the engagement of approximately 17,000 outsourcing workers in various departments of the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation.

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They said these employees were engaged on sanctioned posts after undergoing proper selection procedures (written tests/interviews), yet they had been serving for decades under repeated short-term contracts without job security, pension or other benefits provided to regular employees.

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In a representation addressed to the Union Minister of Home Affairs and the UT Administrator, the Sangh highlighted the constitutional anomaly arising from the mixed application of the Punjab Service Rules and Central rules in Chandigarh, which led to inconsistent practices and forced repeated litigation.

The Sangh noted that while neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh had framed policies or implemented court-directed regularisations, the Chandigarh Administration continued to cite the absence of Central guidelines, leaving employees in perpetual uncertainty.

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In a representation, the union also highlighted that the current GeM-based outsourcing model, operational since 2018, has led to widespread exploitation of long-serving workers (many with 10–20 years of service). It stated that the system violated the principles of “equal pay for equal work”, social security and security of tenure, which were reinforced under the four new Labour Codes made effective from November 21 last year.