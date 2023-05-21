Contractual workers seek regular jobs

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 20

Contractual employees of various departments today protested against the state government, demanding regularisation of their services.

Members of various workers’ unions alleged they had been protesting and submitting memorandums in support of their demands, but the state government was not taking it seriously.

They demanded job regularisation of contract workers, uneducated contract employees be given minimum Rs 25,000, privatisation of government departments be stopped and new regular recruitment be initiated.