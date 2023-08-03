Conversion matter: Supreme Court tells Centre to file affidavit in 4 weeks

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 2

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Government to submit and affidavit within four weeks in response to the affidavit of compliance filed by the UT Administration.

The UT Administration had filed the affidavit with regard to the conversion of leasehold commercial and industrial properties to freehold.

The Supreme Court had given three months to the Chandigarh Administration and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to decide on allowing conversion of commercial and industrial leasehold properties to freehold.

“Being a major policy decision, the matter is being considered by the MHA as per the established legal procedure and consultation with all stakeholders concerned,” the MHA had said in the court in August last year.

Chandigarh has 6,621 commercial and 1,451 industrial plots on leasehold, which allows occupation for a limited period, mostly 99 years, with government agencies holding the ownership rights. Apart from legal complications, the allottees struggle with their sale and purchase.

The UT Administration had first sent the conversion proposal to the Ministry of Home Affairs in April 2021 on the pattern of the residential policy of 1996. Subsequently, it even sent four reminders to the MHA, but a decision was still pending, the UT Administration had told the court.

In September last year, the apex court had directed the administration to constitute a committee to review and streamline the processes of sanction of mutation, grant of occupancy certificate, no-objection certificate and other citizen-centric requirements, including calculation of unearned profit under the 1973 or 2007 rules.

The dispute before the Supreme Court was taken up by the Estate Office against a consumer court order in which it was penalised on the complaint filed by a city resident on an issue related to allowing conversion of leasehold property to freehold.

#Supreme Court