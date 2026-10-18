Conversion of community shelter “Panaah” into “langar hall” at GMCH-32 challenged before High Court

A petition has been filed in the Punjab and Haryana High Court challenging the conversion of “Panaah”, a dedicated community shelter (sarai) for attendants of patients, into a langar area within the premises of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh.

In his petition, Sandeep Kumar, a resident of Sector 40, Chandigarh, stated that he had secured the contract to operate the canteen at the medical college at a monthly lease of Rs 8.20 lakh for five years, with a provision for a five per cent annual increase.

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The petitioner alleged that the Chandigarh Administration had discontinued the functioning of the night shelter and planned to serve food in the hall that was earlier used as the “Panaah” shelter for attendants of admitted patients. He contended that food cannot be served without obtaining the requisite licences under Section 31 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Section 347 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, as extended to the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

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Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel argued that no licence had been obtained under Section 347 of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, which prohibits the operation of any premises where the public is admitted for the consumption of food or drink without a licence from the Municipal Corporation Commissioner. While clarifying that the petitioner had no objection to any genuine charitable activity, counsel submitted that the proposed langar was being set up inside the hospital, close to wards housing vulnerable patients, and that a community shelter had been removed to facilitate the serving of food during the winter season.

After hearing the arguments, the High Court observed in its order: “Advance copy of the petition has been served upon respondents. Additional Standing Counsel and Junior Panel Counsel have appeared on behalf of the respondents, UT Chandigarh. Additional Standing Counsel states that the use of the shelter for accommodating attendants of patients is being discontinued as an adjoining sarai is available for such purpose. He submitted that serving of food is yet to start in the hall and if any licence is required under any statute, it will be ensured that persons serving the food possess the same. He, however, has requested for a short accommodation to get specific instructions and file an affidavit.” The High Court has listed the matter for further hearing on November 25.