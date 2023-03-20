Convict caught sneaking drugs into Burail jail

Chandigarh, March 19
Drugs were recovered from a convict at the Burail jail after he returned from parole.
According to the police, the complainant, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent, Model Jail, reported that convict Vikram, a resident of small flats in Maloya, was released on parole. He was directed to surrender on March 18. During a search of the convict, two pouches were recovered from his possession that contained 37.4 gram of ganja and 6.1 gram of heroin.
