Convict caught sneaking drugs into Burail jail

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

Drugs were recovered from a convict at the Burail jail after he returned from parole.

According to the police, the complainant, Amandeep Singh, Additional Superintendent, Model Jail, reported that convict Vikram, a resident of small flats in Maloya, was released on parole. He was directed to surrender on March 18. During a search of the convict, two pouches were recovered from his possession that contained 37.4 gram of ganja and 6.1 gram of heroin.