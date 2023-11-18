Cooch Behar trophy: Balraj scores ton as Chandigarh end day at 257/5

Chandigarh, November 17
Opener Balraj Singh’s unbeaten century laid the strong foundation for a massive total against Tripura on the opening day of the Cooch Behar trophy match being played at Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, on Friday as Chandigarh put up 257/5 before the stumps were drawn.
Earlier, Tripura won the toss and decided to field first. UT boys got off to a dismal start when they lost Devang Kaushik (11) who was dismissed by Bishal Sinha at the team score of 22. The team was on the verge of recovering when they received a second blow in the form of wicketkeeper batter Aryan Verma (32) with 78/2 on the board.
Opener Balraj was joined by batter Ishan Gaba who stitched a century partnership of 108 runs. Later, just three runs short of his half-century, Ishan Gaba (47) became the second victim of Bishal Sinha. Thereafter, skipper Paras (3) failed to contribute which reduced the side to 208/4. With the dismissal of Nikhil (14), half of the side went back to the pavilion with 235 on the board.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution in Delhi drops from ‘severe’ to ‘very poor’
The city's AQI stands at 339 at 9 am, improving from 405 at ...
Punjab CM's Officer on Special Duty Manjit Sidhu resigns
He resigns citing health issues
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal sends L-G report demanding sacking of chief secretary
The report accuses Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar of using his...
Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP
Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday
5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand
5 seriously injured