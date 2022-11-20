Cooch Behar Trophy: Tamil Nadu score 262 on Day 1

Chandigarh, November 19
Despite Andre Siddarth’s innings of 82 runs, hosts Chandigarh managed to restrict Tamil Nadu to 262 runs for the loss of eight wickets on the opening day of the Cooch Behar Trophy being played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium here today.
Earlier, UT boys won the toss and invited the visiting team to bat. Top order batters - Arun Kumar (31), Mohammed Ali (28), skipper Badrinath (29) and Diyaksh (25) - gave a decent start with Andre Siddhartha, who remained unbeaten (82), before the draw of stumps.
