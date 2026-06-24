Cook held for stealing Rs 40-lakh jewellery from 91-yr-old’s house in Panchkula

The Panchkula police have solved a case of theft involving gold and diamond jewellery worth 40 lakh rupees being stolen from an elderly woman’s home, and arrested the accused woman and recovered the stolen jewellery.

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A Chandigarh resident lodged a complaint with the police on June 13, alleging that a young woman working as a cook for her 91-year-old mother-in-law had stolen valuable gold and diamond jewellery from her house in Mansa Devi, Panchkula. Following the complaint, a case of theft was registered against the domestic helper under relevant sections at the Mansa Devi police station and an investigation was launched.

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During the investigation, the accused cook, Heena (33), a resident of Manimajra in Chandigarh, was arrested by the police on June 20. The accused was produced before a court on June 21 and was sent to two-day police remand. During interrogation, the accused provided crucial information which led to the recovery of stolen jewellery worth approximately Rs 40 lakh from her possession. The accused was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.