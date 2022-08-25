Cook injured as pressure cooker explodes at Chandigarh school while midday meal was being prepared

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 25

A midday meal worker suffered burns as a pressure cooker exploded at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 10, here while the meal was being prepared on Thursday morning.

Roop Ram, the head cook, has been admitted to the PGI after he received burns on his face.

An official statement of the UT Education Department reads, "On Thursday morning, a cooker exploded at a government school in Sector 10. Sensing the cooker was about to explode and to ensure that no one in the kitchen is hurt, the head cook, Roop Ram, valiantly tried to remove it from the kitchen before it exploded. However, in the process the cooker exploded and Roop received burns on his face."

The cook is conscious and stable. According to the official statement, first-aid was given to another worker who received a slight burn on his leg.