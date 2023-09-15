Coop Society officer held taking bribe

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 14

The state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), acting on a specific information, nabbed an inspector posted in the Cooperative Societies Department here while accepting a bribe of Rs 45,000.

A spokesperson for the bureau said the department laid a trap after getting information and caught the Inspector Kirpa Ram while he was taking the graft money.

The official had demanded the money for transferring the share/ownership of a flat purchased by the complainant.

The operation was conducted in the presence of independent witnesses. A case has been registered.

