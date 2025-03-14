Cop among 3 killed as speeding car crashes into police ‘naka’ in Chandigarh

Three people, including a police constable and a home guard volunteer, were killed on Friday when a speeding car rammed into a police ‘naka’ here at the Zirakpur-Chandigarh barrier.

All three died on the spot, police said. A 30-year-old on the way to his native place for Holi also died in the accident that happened in the early hours on Friday when vehicles were being checked at the police roadblock, they said.

The incident occurred around 2.30 am when constable Sukhdarshan and Home Guard volunteer Rajesh were checking a vehicle.

“At the time of the incident, checking of vehicles was going on at Chandigarh-Zirakpur barrier when this car came at high speed and hit them,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaswinder Singh said.

“A constable on duty at the ‘naka’, a home guard volunteer and one civilian have died in the incident,” he said.

After getting the information, police teams, along with a fire tender, were rushed to the spot.

The speeding car came from the Zirakpur side when it rammed into the ‘naka’, hitting the cops and the civilian. The driver of the offending car has been arrested, he said.

The DSP said the 30-year-old man, whose car was also being checked at the ‘naka’, was standing outside his vehicle at the time of the incident.

The man who worked at a phone company in Gurugram was coming home to Mullanpur, near Chandigarh.

When asked if the accused car driver was inebriated at the time of the incident, the DSP said, “this is part of the investigation. We have registered a case and further investigations are on”.

The latest incident comes close on the heels of another incident in which a 24-year-old man was killed on the spot and two women were injured allegedly after a Porsche car hit two scooters here. —with PTI