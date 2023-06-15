Cop booked for assaulting neighbour

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

The Haryana Police Sub-Inspector who is accused of putting up a livewire in the fencing of a green area that claimed the life of a stray dog has again been booked for assaulting the neighbour who had reported the matter. He was arrested and later released on bail.

A stray dog had died on June 4 after being electrocuted by a livewire put up in the fencing of a green area developed adjacent to a corner house in Sector 23.

The livewire had been put up to prevent unauthorised entry into the green area adjacent to the house. The SI, identified as Randhir Singh, was booked by the police for the offence. He was later arrested in the case before being released on bail.

On June 8, the complainant in the case, Kasturi Lal, and his family was assaulted by the cop. The suspect allegedly bit the victim’s hand. A fresh case had now been registered under Sections 323, 341 and 506 of the IPC at the Sector 17 police station, said the police.