Cop caught taking bribe of Rs 30K in Panchkula

Panchkula, November 27

A team of the Haryana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today caught Exemplee Sub-Inspector (ESI) Deshraj, posted at the Sector 20 police station in Panchkula district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

A spokesman of the ACB said on the basis of the information, their team laid a trap to nab the suspect, who had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 to file a report in favour of the complainant’s brother in a court regarding the FIR lodged at the Sector 20 police station.

He said Rs 20,000 of the bribe amount was reportedly paid by the complainant to the suspect on November 23.

After this, ESI Deshraj demanded Rs 30,000, following which the bureau team arrested him red-handed while accepting the bribe. The entire exercise was conducted in the presence of a witnesses. A case was registered against the suspect at the ACB police station in Panchkula in this connection.

