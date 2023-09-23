Cop, daughter attacked

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 22

A Chandigarh cop, ASI Gurdev Singh, and his daughter were attacked by five youths of Takoran Kalan village at Block Majri last night.

Gurdev suffered injuries in his left eye and head in the attack over a land dispute. He was admitted to the GMCH-32 and discharged this morning.

The Block Majri police have recorded the statement of his daughter and started investigation.

