Cop duped of Rs 35K, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 4

A fraudster has been arrested by the UT police for allegedly duping a constable of Rs 35,000.

Complainant Bhupesh reported that he received a call from someone claiming to be his tenant, saying he had transferred rent to his account. Bhupesh then received two messages indicating a credit of Rs 20,000 and Rs 50,000 to his bank account. The fraudster then contacted Bhupesh, claiming he accidentally transferred excess amount of Rs 35,000 and convinced him to return the money.

A case was filed and during the probe, the accused, Arsad of Faridabad in Haryana, was arrested.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.