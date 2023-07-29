Cop gets 4-year jail for taking Rs 15,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

A CBI court sentenced Sub-Inspector Sewak Singh to undergo four years of rigorous imprisonment in an eight-year-old case of corruption.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the convict, who was arrested by the CBI while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from Hem Raj of Kaimbwala near Taj hotel in 2015.

In his complaint, Hem Raj had said two cases of trespassing were registered against him and a daily diary report (DDR) in a threat case was also lodged. He alleged the SI had demanded Rs 20,000 from him for not converting the DDR into an FIR.

A trap was laid and Sewak Singh was arrested while accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant. A chargesheet was filed against the accused in 2016. Charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act were framed to which the accused pleaded not guilty. His counsel argued he was falsely implicated.

Narender Singh, public prosecutor, claimed the prosecution proved the case beyond a shadow of doubt. After hearing the arguments, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him to four years of rigorous imprisonment.

