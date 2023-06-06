Cop gets bail in graft case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

The CBI court has granted bail to Chandigarh Police Head Constable Randeep Singh Rana, who was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a Dhanas resident after threatening to implicate him in a false rape case.

The CBI arrested the accused on March 21, 2023 posted at the Sector 24 police post, Chandigarh.

As per the chargesheet, the CBI registered the case on the complaint of Dhanas resident Ranjeet Singh. The complainant said HC Randeep Singh Rana was his former tenant. He alleged that the accused allegedly demanded bribe to remove his name from an alleged rape case at the behest of the in-charge of the Sector 24 police station.

AS Gujral and Shalu Chandel, counsels for Head Constable Rana, argued that the accused was falsely implicated in the case. They said there was a contradiction in the CBI’s versions. On one hand the probe agency was claiming that the accused was arrested while accepting the amount, on the other it was claiming that the amount was recovered from his bank account.

After hearing the arguments, the court granted the bail to the accused.