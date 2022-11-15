Cop gets life term for killing brother, sister-in-law

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 14

Additional Sessions Judge Rajeev K Beri has sentenced an Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Punjab Police, Harswaroop, to life imprisonment for killing his younger brother and sister-in-law in Ram Darbar here last year. The court has imposed a fine of the Rs 25,000 on the convict.

Harswaroop killed his younger brother, Prem Gyan Sagar, and sister-in-law, Divya, over water supply bill at their two-storey house in 2021.

According to the prosecution, a fight erupted between the two brothers on June 22, 2021, around 9 pm. The ASI went to the first floor, where his brother resides, and repeatedly stabbed Prem while he was having dinner. As Divya tried to save her husband, the ASI stabbed her too. Divya died the same night and Prem succumbed to injuries at the GMCH-32 later. The two brothers had married two sisters.

“The nature and gravity of offence committed by the convict do not leave any reason with the court to treat him with leniency, but keeping in view the entire facts, circumstances, age and antecedents of the convict, this court does not feel that this case is one of the ‘rarest of the rare’ cases and, therefore, the convict is sentenced to undergo life imprisonment,” says the court order.