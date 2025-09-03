DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Cop pushed during PU polls rally, video goes viral

Cop pushed during PU polls rally, video goes viral

Varsity authorities also recovered weapons including baseball sluggers, hockey sticks, iron roads throughout the day
article_Author
Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 AM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A video grab of the altercation on the campus.
Advertisement

A sub-inspector rank officer was manhandled by a group of youngsters at the Panjab University campus during one of the rallies taken out by a group contesting the Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) on Monday evening. The video, which was widely circulated on social media, purportedly shows the officer getting pushed by a group as he tried to approach the candidates. The rally also featured the students’council president from another university. The video posted on an Instagram account, has since drawn around 4 million views. “It wasn’t anything major, I was present at the spot. Due to heavy rain, the rally timings of two groups clashed and to stop simultaneous rallies, the officer approached the candidates. The police were present there to stop any untoward incident,” said Inspector Jaiveer Rana, Sector 11 SHO.

Advertisement

“The officers were the first to push us, but that part was not recorded by anyone. We didn’t harm anyone,” said the presidential candidate of the party seeking anonymity.

In a welcome departure from the past, tensions did not flare up. “There was a tense moment, but it settled down within minutes. Posting such videos on social media was not required. It’s like opening a Pandora’s box,” added an eyewitness.

Advertisement

On the eve of voting, varsity authorities also recovered weapons including baseball sluggers, hockey sticks, iron roads throughout the day. The recovered weapons were deposited at the campus police post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts