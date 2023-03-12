Cop sent to 2-day police custody

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 11

A court today sent constable Satbir to two-day police custody in the alleged rape case of a snatching suspect on March 7. Constable Satbir, posted at the Sunny Enclave police post, was arrested on March 9 for raping a snatching suspect after she, along with her accomplices, was handed over to the police by passersby on Tuesday.

Unanswered questions How constable Satbir, who was not on duty according to cops, reached the spot before the police party?

Even four days after the incident, the police did not reveal who brought snatching suspects (the couple and the rape victim) to the police station.

The police today claimed that constable Satbir was absent on the day of the incident and had reached the spot on his own.

“He was not present at the Sunny Enclave police post that day. He was not assigned to go on the spot by any official. Constable Satbir went there on his own,” said the police post in-charge.

The snatching victim had told mediapersons that passersby nabbed the suspects and the male accused was brought to the police station. However, constable Satbir, along with a girl, did not reach the police station.

Despite repeated calls, Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg remained unavailable for comments. Senior police officials remained tightlipped over the incident.

The medical examination of the girl was done and a statement was recorded before a judge. The Mohali police social media handle continues to display the photo of the couple and the rape victim with face covered.

A couple, along with their female accomplice, was nabbed after they snatched a chain from a local resident by pointing a toy gun at the victim at Micro Homes, Kharar, on Tuesday. The girl snatched the chain, but was nabbed by passersby. Constable Satbir took the suspect to a hotel with an intention to abuse her in lieu of helping her evade arrest in the case, said sources.