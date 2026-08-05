Cop slaps hotel receptionists, sent to Police Lines

Baltana police post in-charge Harinder Singh has been sent to the Police Lines and an inquiry ordered against him for allegedly slapping and assaulting two female hotel receptionists while investigating a rioting case.

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The incident was captured on CCTV on July 29. Harinder had reportedly visited the hotel as part of an investigation after an FIR was registered against hotel staff for allegedly assaulting a man and fracturing both his legs earlier that day.

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Zirakpur Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Ghazalpreet Kaur said a new police post in-charge would be appointed soon.