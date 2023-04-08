Cops can’t conduct re-investigation under garb of further probe: Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Under the garb of further investigation, the police cannot conduct a fresh investigation or re-investigation. Jaspreet Singh Minhas, Judicial Magistrate, First Class, made the observation after a complainant claimed that his application for further investigation in a theft case was pending for seven years in the court.

The complainant told the court that he sought further investigation in the case in 2015. He claimed that the trial court, in the order dated January 5, 2016, specifically mentioned that “the application for further investigation is not pressed at this stage as it is not forwarded by additional public prosecutor for the state”.

He argued that there was no order in the entire case file which showed that his application had been dismissed or otherwise disposed of. He said it was not the accused, but he as a complainant was a victim of shoddy investigation by the police.

The defence counsel argued that the police filed a chargesheet in this case on October 8, 2015 and charges were also framed against the accused on January 21, 2016. He argued that no ‘zimni’ order for the next seven years had any reference about the pendency of the application. The application under Section 173(8) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, filed by the complainant on December 2, 2015 was disposed of by the court on January 5, 2016. He also argued that even no revision had been preferred against the order vide which charges were framed against the accused.

After hearing the arguments, the court said on March 9, 2023, the counsel for the complainant apprised the court of the pendency of an application for further investigation. The court said it was not in dispute that the police had the jurisdiction to conduct further investigation in a case even after trial had commenced. However, the jurisdiction could only be exercised when fresh facts come to light. The police were required to show what fresh fact had come to light after the filing of challan in the present case. There was nothing on record to show the same.

“Neither the complainant nor the police have shown any fresh fact which came to light after filing the challan. It is also pertinent to mention that no formal request for further investigation had been made in this case by the police from 2016 till date. Once a student takes an exam and submits it for checking, he cannot take back the sheet and correct wrong answers. Further, under the garb of further investigation, the police cannot conduct a fresh investigation or re-investigation as appears to be the case in the present matter. Therefore, the court is satisfied that the application for further investigation under Section 173(8) CrPC filed by the complainant was dismissed on January 5, 2016,” says the court in the order.