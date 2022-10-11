Cops clueless day after carjacking

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 10

Even a day after an unidentified person forcibly took away a car from the Sector 44 market, the UT police have failed to make headway in the case.

Complainant Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Sector 44, had gone to the nearby market along with his wife when the incident took place. The complainant went to buy groceries, while his wife, Parveen Kaur, was seated in the car, when the suspect got into the car. The woman raised the alarm, but the suspect drove off along with the passenger.

At some distance, the suspect took a sharp turn and the woman fell out of the car, leaving her injured, said sources. The police were informed and the woman was admitted to the GMCH-32.

A case was registered at the Sector 34 police station and investigation initiated.

In September 2016, two miscreants had forcibly driven off in a Mercedes car, as the woman seated in the car waited for her husband at Sector 15. Although the car was found abandoned in Sector 38 a month after the incident, the police failed to identify and nab the assailants.