Cops detain Congmen protesting Shah’s visit

Chandigarh, December 22

Congress leaders and workers today held a protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city. They were detained by the UT police and released in the evening.

Dressed in black, the leaders started a march from the party office in Sector 35 towards the BJP office in Sector 33. They raised anti-BJP slogans and released black balloons in the air. A large contingent of the police and Rapid Action Force barricaded the route.

HS Lucky, president, Chandigarh Pradesh Congress, alleged, “The democracy earned due to the sacrifices made by freedom fighters is in grave danger due to the dictatorial and divisive policies of the BJP. Home Minister Shah is responsible for the breach of security in Parliament, but no action was taken to fix the accountability.”

