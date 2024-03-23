Cops gear up to ensure safe Holi celebrations in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 22

As the festive spirit of Holi permeates the air, the Panchkula police have intensified their efforts to ensure a safe and peaceful celebration for residents. The police have issued stern directives to maintain order and curb any instance of hooliganism during the festivities.

Residents were urged to refrain from consuming intoxicants and engaging in any form of unruly behaviour. To enforce these directives and uphold public safety, the police have implemented robust security measures across the city. Stringent vigilance will be maintained, with a zero-tolerance approach towards any disruptive activities. Patrolling teams have been deployed to identify hotspots, ensuring a visible police presence and swift response to any untoward incident.

Traffic management has also been prioritised, with dedicated checkpoints established to monitor and enforce compliance with traffic regulations.

Additionally, the police have mobilised quick response teams (QRTs) and police riders, who have been strategically positioned throughout the district to promptly address any emergent situation. Those riding noisy bikes would face action under noise pollution laws.

Furthermore, residents have been urged to prioritise safety by conducting police verification before renting out properties or employing domestic help. The Sector 20 police station has been tasked with verifying all tenants within its jurisdiction, emphasising proactive measures to safeguard community well-being.

