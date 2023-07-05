Cops identify 40 sites prone to waterlogging in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

A survey conducted by the Chandigarh Traffic Police has revealed that there are around 40 locations across the city that witness waterlogging during rain and of these, points identified 30 are on the major roads, including on Madhya Marg, Dakhsin Marg, Udyog Path, Sarovar Parth, Himalayan Marg and Vikas Marg.

In their survey, the police have also mentioned about the underpass near CTU workshop in Industrial Area, Phase-I, where water gets accumulated, posing a hurdle for motorists. They have shared the survey with the engineering wing of UT and Municipal Corporation (MC). “If road gullies are cleaned, accumulated water will get drained soon after the rain,” a police official said.