Cops in tizzy as shell found near Punjab CM’s residence

Chandigarh, January 2

A live artillery shell was found barely 2 km from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s official residence here today, sending cops into a tizzy. The shell was found in a forest area on the Kansal and Nayagaon road.

The shell found in a mango orchard.

Around 2.50 pm, the police control room received information about the shell lying near the T-point along the road.

The UT police, a bomb disposal squad and a disaster management team were dispatched to the scene and the area was cordoned off.

DSP (Central) Gurmukh Singh said the bomb disposal squad secured the area. “We have informed the Army to send in a team of experts to assist us,” DSP added.