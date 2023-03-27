Cops in tizzy over call for rally at Sohana chowk

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 26

The local police went into a tizzy in the morning after a social media post regarding a rally from the Sohana chowk to Raj Bhavan in support of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh and ‘Bandi Singhs’ started doing the rounds.

Senior officials, along with a heavy police force, rushed to the spot to avoid any repeat of road blockade. Cops, including women personnel, lined up alongside the road in anticipation of a protest or a rally.

The social media post called for a big gathering in support of the issue.

However, they heaved a sigh of relief after over two hours as no one turned up at the spot. Senior police officials remained tight-lipped over the incident.

Traffic was obstructed at the Sohana chowk for almost four days due to the deadlock between the police and Amritpal’s sympathisers.

On March 21, the police cleared it with forceful removal of protesters and uprooting of their tents by the administration. The police arrested around 33 protesters, including women, for staging a sit-in on the road near Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan. Sticks, swords and sharp weapons were allegedly recovered from the place.