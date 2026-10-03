Cop’s murder: Main suspect’s friend held

The UT police have arrested a 20-year-old friend of the prime suspect in the cop’s murder case. This is the third arrest in the case. The suspect was identified as Lakshya, a resident of Ram Darbar, a school friend of Armaan Singh, who alleged killed his father Head Constable Nitin Singh at his residence in Sector 22 on September 25. Sources said Lakshya allegedly played a role in connecting Armaan with Haridwar-based weapon dealer Mohammed Shaheen. It is claimed that Armaan travelled to Haridwar alone to buy the weapon. The police have recovered a country-made pistol from Lakshya. The police are investigating if Lakshya planned to sell it.

Sources said the police are probing his links with arms suppliers. Those familiar with the two said Armaan was a decent student, who did reasonably well in studies, while Lakshya was not as academically inclined. Armaan allegedly wanted a shortcut to a life of luxury.

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Armaan had reportedly told the police that he had planned to kill both his parents to inherit the family’s property. A senior police officer said Nitin had recently bought a house in Zirakpur and the family owned around 8 acres at a prime location in Khatauli village, Panchkula.

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Shaheen, a Haridwar-based carpenter who allegedly supplied weapons on the side, was arrested earlier this week. Armaan, Shaheen and Lakshya were produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody.