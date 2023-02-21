Cops nab fleeing phone snatcher

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 20

The police managed to nab one of the two fleeing motorcycle-borne snatchers after a hot chase.

The complainant, Karan of Dhanas, was heading towards Sector 15 on a bicycle when the miscreants snatched his iPhone near the Sector 15/16 light point.

Karan raised the alarm and with the help of passersby alerted the police control room (PCR).

The police shared the description of the suspects and their motorcycle with patrolling parties that launched a hunt in the nearby sectors.

The suspects were spotted on a road from the PEC towards Nayagaon. “Our team chased the suspects and managed to intercept their bike,” said a police official.

While one of the suspects, identified as Kamal of Nayagaon, was nabbed, his accomplice, named Akhil, managed to flee. The snatched mobile phone was recovered and the bike used in the crime impounded.

A case has been registered at the Sector 11 police station.

The suspect was produced in court today, which remanded him in one-day police custody.