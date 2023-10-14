Cops nab man who killed brother, his wife

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 13

The local police have arrested the 26-year-old man, Lakhvir Singh, who had brutally murdered his software engineer brother and the latter’s wife and dumped the couple’s one-year-old son in the Bhakhra Canal on the night of October 10 in Kharar. Now, the cops are on the trail of his accomplice.

Lakhvir reportedly hacked his elder brother, Satbir Singh, to death with a spade and strangled the latter’s wife, Amandeep Kaur (33), with a dupatta at their newly built house at Halalpur village in Kharar.

After killing the couple, Lakhvir and his accomplice drove towards Ropar and dumped the child, Anhad Singh, and the bodies in a canal.

