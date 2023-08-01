Cops nab two snatchers fleeing with gold chain

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 31

The police have nabbed two snatchers with the help of a passer-by while they were fleeing after snatching a gold chain in Sector 23.

Neelam, a resident of Nayagaon, had reported that she, along with her daughter, was returning home yesterday when two persons riding a motorcycle snatched her chain. The police said the suspects, identified as Vishal (24) and Lovepreet (22), were nabbed with the help of a passer-by.

The motorcycle used in the crime was found to be stolen from the area under the Sector 17 police station. A case has been registered against the duo.