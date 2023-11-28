Cops on lookout for 3 carjackers

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 27

More than 24 hours have passed since the three car snatchers managed to flee after a shootout in Jujharnagar yesterday afternoon. They continue to elude the Mohali and Chandigarh Police. Cops are on the lookout for the trio in the area after they fled through a busy road in a market.

Officials of the CIA staff said one of the three carjackers was injured in the shootout. However, they managed to flee on foot in the busy market area. In the footage of a CCTV camera installed in the area, three youths were seen fleeing in the market. The police recovered a weapon from the abandoned car, which was intercepted in the Kharar area in the morning after officials were alerted about the carjackers heading towards Mohali.

The car belonged to Dr Tarun Kumar Beri, who runs a private hospital in the Putlighar area of Amritsar. He and his wife Dr Archna Beri had gone to a marriage palace to attend a function. While returning home at 11.30 pm, they gave a lift to wife of Dr Kuldeep Singh of KD Hospital on Majitha Road. When Dr Beri stopped the car to drop Dr Kuldeep’s wife, three unidentified armed robbers arrived there and opened fire at him. However, he had a narrow escape. The snatchers robbed Audi Q3 car from Dr Beri and drove away.

#Mohali