The murder of 17-year-old Naitik, who was shot dead outside a temple in Sector 22 on Thursday night, has taken a new turn. The police are probing a possible link to gangster Lucky Patial’s network. Two men suspected of being gang members and allegedly involved in the shooting are absconding, while a 17-year-old juvenile, believed to be the third person present at the scene, has been detained.

Investigators said the juvenile was allegedly introduced to the gang through the brother of a friend, who is suspected of having links with the network. The police are now trying to establish how the accused communicated with one another and how they procured the pistol used in the crime. The weapon, believed to be of .32 bore, has not been recovered.

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Sources said the juvenile allegedly accompanied the two other accused and helped them identify Naitik. The possibility of a contract killing is also being investigated, though the police have yet to confirm the motive.

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The case was initially registered at the Sector 17 police station. However, the Operations Cell took over the investigation after the suspected gang connection emerged. An officer said the juvenile was with the two absconding suspects when the attack took place.

The Patial gang had claimed responsibility for the shooting of property dealer Chamanpreet Singh in Sector 9 in March. Police sources said the circumstances of Naitik’s murder suggested a possible contract hit, but this remained a line of investigation.

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Naitik was returning in an auto-rickshaw with a friend when three motorcycle-borne men opened fire near Sanatan Dharam Temple around 9.30 pm on Thursday. One of the bullets grazed the shoulder of auto-rickshaw driver Sikander Paswan, who is in his fifties. He is stable.

Paswan told the police that Naitik, who had been shot in the chest, stepped out of the auto-rickshaw and ran towards the temple before collapsing.

The attack came hours after an altercation between Naitik and the juvenile at a park in Sector 34, during which Naitik allegedly thrashed the latter. A video of the scuffle was uploaded on Instagram but later deleted. The two had known each other since their days at St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School in Sector 44, where their rivalry reportedly began.

Family left stunned

At the mortuary of Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, relatives waited on Friday for Naitik’s post-mortem examination.

His cousin, Shubham, who also lives in Sector 22, said Naitik had joined Class XI at SD Public School in Sector 32 only a few weeks ago and had opted for commerce. His father runs a timber business in Ram Darbar, Phase II, and Naitik was expected to join the business after completing his studies.

Shubham described Naitik as a quiet boy. The family had been unaware of the extent of the rivalry and had assumed it would end after he changed schools.