Cops remove protesters opposing GMADA land aquisition norms

Scores of landowners opposing Greater Mohali Area Development Authority’s (GMADA) acquisition for the Aerotropolis project were forcefully removed by the police on Saturday.

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Protesters from several villages had disapproved of the Punjab Government’s relaxation announced by Minister for Housing and Urban Development Hardeep Singh Mundian. They also countered the claim of their relay hunger strike outside the GMADA office ending, reiterating that the relaxations were unacceptable to them.

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The police rounded up leaders Makhan Singh Gigemajra and Chamkaur Singh Jagatpura and took them to the Aerocity police station. They were later released.

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The police also persuaded the landowners to engage in talks with the officials at the District Administrative Complex where they were addressed by a Tehsildar and other officials.