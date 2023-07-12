Cops rescue man lying unconscious in Sukhna Choe

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 11

A team of the Chandigarh police rescued a man lying conscious alongside the Sukhna Choe near Makhan Majra this afternoon.

The Daria police post incharge, SI Sudesh, along with Constable Ajay, was patrolling alongside the choe near Makkan Majra when a passerby informed them about a man lying in the choe. Both cops pulled the man out before he could get washed away.

The man, identified as Abhinav (40), a resident of Baltana, Zirakpur, was taken to the hospital. “His condition is stable,” said a police official.

The police said the man revealed he was upset due to some family dispute and jumped into the choe to end his life.