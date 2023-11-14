Cops reunite four kids with their families

Panchkula, November 13
The police reunited four missing children with their families as part of the Operation Smile campaign. Deputy inspector of the Sector 7 police station, Yadavindra, reunited a nine-year-old girl with her family. The child had gone missing from Sector 8. Surjit Singh reunited a 10-year-old boy with his family. The boy had gone missing from the Sector 25 police area. Satish Kumar reunited two missing children with their families who had gone missing from the Sector 5 police station area with their families.
