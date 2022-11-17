Cops round up protesting PGI employees

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 16

The UT police today detained 46 non-faculty employees of the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) protesting in support of their long-pending demands.

To press for their demand, members of the PGI Medical Technologists’ Union had on November 4 given a notice to the authorities about going on a mass casual leave on November 14, but the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the notice on the PGI plea.

Since September 12, employees of various unions have been protesting outside the Kairon Block during the lunch hours. Today, the police detained the protesting employees and took them to the Sector 11 police station.

The PGI administration has decided to hold a meeting with the PGI Employees Union on December 10 to discuss their charter of demands.

The decision was taken solely in consideration of patients’ interest as employees’ absence from duty caused inconvenience to patients, stated the PGI in an official statement.