Cops seize 40-gm heroin, Rs 2.5L

Mohali, July 31
The police today conducted cordon and search operations (CASO) in two districts of Ropar Range, Mohali and Fatehgarh Sahib, on the directions of Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.
The police teams arrested 12 anti-social elements after registering 13 first information reports (FIRs). The teams recovered Rs 2.5 lakh of money, 40 gm of heroin, 12-kg ganja, 2-kg sulpha and 1-kg poppy husk from the possession of the suspects. The operation was supported by the Special Task Force (STF).
The police continue to get support from the public as 14 villages in the Mohali district have resolved to boycott drug traders, in a bid to rid their villages of the menace of drugs.
#Fatehgarh Sahib #Gaurav Yadav #Mohali #Punjab Police #Ropar
