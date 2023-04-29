Cops stop protesters’ march to gherao Haryana CM’s residence

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 28

The police today detained members of the Haryana Corona Employees Association when they tried to cross over to Chandigarh to gherao the residence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal in protest over their demands. The association is agitating at the protest site in Sector 5 here since July 1, 2022.

Sandeep Sindhu, president of the association, said the employees had planned to lay siege to the CM’s residence and when they tried to leave the protest site, the police administration stopped them and took them into custody.

He said their main demands included immediate reinstatement of corona employees removed on March 31 this year, framing of a policy to provide job security to them, adjusting all corona employees on vacant posts in the National Health Mission, equal pay for equal work and holidays and medical facilities as being provided to permanent employees.