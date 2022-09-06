Panjab University Campus Students' Council elections: Cops to identify troublemakers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 5

Ahead of the Panjab University Campus Students' Council (PUCSC) elections, the Chandigarh Police is all set to form teams for identifying trouble makers.

Reserve force to be deployed on campus Police to identify troublemakers, who had earlier been involved in brawls during polls

Likely to take a surety bond from political groups for their non-involvement in any kind of unwanted incident during the process of elections.

Will carry out surprise checks in hostels to nab outsiders.

Reserve forces to be deployed on the campus

Sources have confirmed that the police would form various teams to identify troublemakers, who had earlier been involved in brawls during the student elections. These teams will be headed by senior police officials and will report directly to the SSP. "We are working on this project," said SSP Kuldeep Chahal.

The Chandigarh Police is also expected to make a list of trouble makers, who were involved in previous incidents, and take a surety bond from political groups for their non-involvement in any kind of unwanted incident during the process of elections.

After a gap of two years, the PUCSC elections are likely to be held this year during the first week of October.

"The police teams are preparing a draft of security on the campus. As per the actual plan, the police will organise three flag marches before the elections and will carry out surprise checks in hostels to nab outsiders.

"Along with the Panjab University security staff, the personnel of these reserve forces will be deployed at all entrances to the campus to stop outsiders," said an official.

Protests by students mild disagreement: Dean

The ongoing protests by students' political outfits on the campus has been termed as a "mild disagreement" by Prof Deepti Gupta, Dean, International Students, Panjab University, who is also heading a committee appointed to look into the protests. "A mild disagreement is common within large groups. The unfortunate aspect is the manner in which vested interests play a negative role under these circumstances. During the student protest opposite the Vice Chancellor's residence, for instance, instead of contributing positively to the effort of resolving matters, the Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA) chose to crib and complain pettily about the obstruction in traffic in the PU residential area," said Deepti. The university these days is the hot bed of student agitation. "Every year when student elections are in the pipeline, leaders need some grudges and complaints in order to take political mileage. Students of Girls' Hostel Number 4 are protesting against certain issues they are unhappy about. During human interaction, such situations are common enough."

#Panjab University Chandigarh