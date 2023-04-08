Cops told to speed up probe in SC/ST Act cases

Panchkula, April 7
Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik today issued directions to speed up investigation in the cases registered in the district under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.
Presiding over a meeting of the district-level Vigilance and Monitoring Committee at the Mini-Secretariat here, the DC issued the direction for expediting probes so that the victims get justice soon. He said cases should be pursued in court on a priority basis.
Kaushik also reviewed a total of 38 cases registered under the Act. He ordered that financial assistance should be deposited in the accounts of the aggrieved party in all cases at the earliest. He also directed the Police Department to take prompt action in the cases registered under the Act and submit challans in court, while ensuring that a copy of the FIR was sent to the office of the District Welfare Officer immediately.
The DC said the office of the District Welfare Officer, the Police Department and the office of the District Attorney should coordinate with each other to provide quick justice to the victim.
On the occasion, District Social Welfare Officer Deepika informed that if an FIR was lodged by the aggrieved person under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, such a person was eligible for financial assistance.
The officer said there was a provision to provide 25 per cent of the specified amount on the registration of FIR, 50 per cent of the aid on presentation of challan and the remaining amount on the decision of the court.
