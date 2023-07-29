Corbusier’s Chandigarh: City experts flag need to bolster heritage panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 28

The Chandigarh Heritage Committee, which was losing its influence on key decisions related to the city’s heritage character, regained its importance after the Supreme Court verdict on prohibiting fragmentation of residential units in the city in January this year.

However, despite this renewed significance, experts have stressed the need for further strengthening the committee so that it can effectively work towards the preservation of the city’s heritage.

What the supreme court had said Admn shall not resort to formulating rules/byelaws without prior consultation of heritage committee

Committee directed to consider the issue of city’s re-densification in phase 1

Take into considerations its own recommendations that northern sectors of ‘Corbusier’s Chandigarh’ be preserved in present form

Also take into consideration impact of re-densification on parking/traffic issues

The experts assert in order to maintain the heritage status of “Corbusier’s Chandigarh”, the heritage committee must be given prominence in accordance with the SC directive. “Heritage preservation is a crucial aspect in maintaining city’s unique identity,” opinioned an expert.

The experts have long emphasised the need for a comprehensive and robust committee to effectively address the challenges associated with the matter. The heritage committee can play a pivotal role in making informed decisions and implementing preservation strategies, they say.

The ruling by the apex court has significantly reinforced the committee’s significance in protecting Chandigarh’s rich heritage. The order specifies that the committee should be the primary authority when introducing amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP-2031). The UT Administration must consider and implement the recommendations of the committee on these matters. These amendments will then be presented to the Union Government for its approval, with a strong emphasis on maintaining the city’s heritage status as per Le Corbusier’s vision.

Additionally, the committee has been entrusted with the responsibility of deciding the uniform maximum height of houses in phase 1 (Sectors 1 to 30), considering the necessity of preserving the area’s heritage status.

Established in 2012 on the recommendations of an expert committee appointed by the Centre, the Chandigarh Heritage Committee’s mandate is to advise the UT Administration on matters pertaining to the identification, protection, conservation and maintenance of the city’s heritage.

Its responsibilities include preserving and conserving heritage buildings and zones, formulating a conservation plan for the city, and creating conservation bylaws.

#Supreme Court