Corbusier’s Chandigarh: Experts raise heritage concerns vis-a-vis city development plans

Vision document 2047 focuses on flyovers, subways, mass rapid transit system

Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, July 27

In the face of burgeoning traffic problems, the UT Administration appeared to have ‘ignored’ the city’s unique characteristics and heritage, while documenting the development plan that includes construction of flyovers and bringing Metro to the city.

Dharam Pal, Adviser to Chandigarh Administrator

The Administration has put forward a vision document for 2047 to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), outlining plans for implementing various projects such as flyovers, subways, multi-level parking lots and a Mass Rapid Transit System. However, experts have raised concerns about potential compromises to the Le Corbusier’s Chandigarh and its distinct identity.

“The legacy of Le Corbusier’s visionary architecture is deeply ingrained in the soul of Chandigarh. We must tread cautiously to strike a balance between modernisation and heritage preservation,” said heritage experts.

The city’s layout, planned by Le Corbusier, is a testament to modernist architecture and has earned Chandigarh recognition as UNESCO World Heritage Site. Residents and heritage enthusiasts fear that the proposed infrastructural developments might mar the city’s architectural and historical significance, eroding its charm and unique appeal.

“We cannot afford to overlook the importance of preserving Chandigarh’s identity as a living heritage. The proposed projects must be designed with a sensitive approach to retain the essence of the city,” said an expert. To address these concerns and ensure a balanced approach between modernisation and heritage preservation, experts have advocated the involvement of the Chandigarh Heritage Protection Committee in all decision-making processes related to the city’s development.

“The Heritage Protection Committee brings together experts with a profound understanding of Chandigarh’s architectural legacy. Their insights are indispensable in shaping the city’s future without erasing its past,” they opined.

By involving the Heritage Conservation Committee and considering their valuable insights, the Administration can strike a balance between the city’s growth needs and the imperative to safeguard its rich heritage.

"Thé 'Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond' is based on the document that was prepared in November last year in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) after extensive consultation with all stakeholders including heritage committee members. 'The Chandigarh at 2047' is nothing but implementation based on the vision contained in the Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond," said UT Adviser Dharam Pal

“The administration’s commitment to modernisation is understandable, but it should not come at the cost of our heritage. We need to find innovative solutions that harmonise progress with preservation,” urged a city resident.

On the involvement of heritage committee members in the planning process, the UT Adviser has clarified that once the proposed project is sent to the Planning Department, the Chief Architect will ensure that the drawings are not in the conflict with the heritage status and if required, the plan will be sent to the heritage committee for their consideration and clearance. The UT Administration recognises the importance of preserving Chandigarh’s unique character and historical significance while addressing the escalating traffic issues.

Stakeholders insist that these projects must be designed and executed with care and consideration to prevent any adverse impact on the city’s heritage value.

Heritage panel consulted: UT Adviser

"Thé 'Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond' is based on the document that was prepared in November last year in consultation with the United Nations Development Programme after extensive consultation with all stakeholders, including heritage committee members. 'The Chandigarh at 2047' is nothing but implementation based on the vision contained in the Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond," says UT Adviser Dharam Pal

Have a sensitive approach: Expert

"We cannot afford to overlook the importance of preserving Chandigarh's identity as a living heritage. The proposed projects must be designed with a sensitive approach to retain the essence of the city," said an expert.

