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Home / Chandigarh / Cordon-and-search operation carried out in 14 drug hotspots

Cordon-and-search operation carried out in 14 drug hotspots

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Our Correspondent
Fatehgarh Sahib, Updated At : 08:24 AM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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SSP Subham Aggarwal interacts with residents in Mandi Gobindgarh on Wednesday.
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The police conducted a cordon-and-search operation (CASO) to nab antisocial elements and drug peddlers in Sirhind, Mandi Gobindgarh, Amloh, Bassi Pathana, Khamanon towns of the district.

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During the wee hours, police personnel led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Subham Aggarwal cordoned “hotspot areas” and carried out thorough searches.

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The Deha Colony and outer localities of the towns were among the areas where inspections were carried out.

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Addressing the media, the SSP said the CASO operations and raids are conducted in and around hotspots to maintain law and order. “A total of 14 hotspots were identified and checked. In total, 70 suspects were rounded up,” he said, adding that heroin and pharma drugs were recovered during the searches.

The SSP further added that drug addicts were also taken into custody and would be admitted to de-addiction centres.

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“The police are committed to make the historical district drug-free and officials have been deputed to supervise the operation,” he said, calling upon the public to share information about the anti-social elements and the drug peddlers on the police’s toll-free number.

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