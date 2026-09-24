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Home / Chandigarh / Corruption case: Complainant identifies suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar in court

Corruption case: Complainant identifies suspended Punjab Police DIG Bhullar in court

Examination-in-chief of Akash Batta begins; complainant also identifies alleged intermediary Krishanu Sharda

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:11 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Suspended Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar. File photo
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The examination-in-chief of complainant Akash Batta in the corruption case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar began in the CBI court in Chandigarh on Thursday.

On the last date of hearing, Bhawna Jain, Special Judge, CBI Court, Chandigarh, had allowed an application by the CBI for summoning Batta as the next prosecution witness in the corruption case.

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During the hearing on Thursday, the complainant identified Krishanu Sharda, who was connected through video conferencing as the latter is on ED remand. The complainant also identified Bhullar, who was present before the court.

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The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Sirhind police station and ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the complainant’s business.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar’s alleged aide, Krishanu Sharda, was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5,00,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025.

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Bhullar was also arrested on the same day and a charge-sheet was filed under Section 193 of the BNSS.

During the examination-in-chief, Batta said that he had been running the business of a scrap dealer in Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib district, Punjab, since 2013.

A case was registered against him at Sirhind police station on the false allegations of fake bills and documents. Krishanu was already known to him and used to project that he was known to a number of officers.

Batta said Krishanu was aware that he was under stress on account of the registration of the FIR.

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