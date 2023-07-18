Council invites fresh tenders for catering at lake complex

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, July 17

The Chandigarh Sports Council (CSC) has invited tenders for running operating, maintaining and providing food and beverages at the Lake Sports Complex.

Last month, the CSC had terminated the contract of the restaurant at the complex due to the non-payment of rent by the contractor. With the eatery shut, the search for a new contractor was set to begin soon.

As per the invitation, the CSC has asked for an experienced bidder with a minimum experience of five years in a similar profession, and a turn-over of more than Rs 3 crore in the past five years. An e-tender is already available in this regard, and it will stay up till 5 pm on August 4. A pre-bid conference will be held on July 21 at the complex, and the last date of submission of interest is August 4. The technical bid will be open on August 5 at the CSC office in Sector 42, while details about the initiation of the financial bid will be determined following the finalisation of the technical bid.

The tender value has been kept at Rs 1,08,00,000. Nearly 1,200 members or users are entitled to use the services. The last contractor had paid Rs 5.11 lakh every month, before getting blacklisted from the CSC for not paying the rent. The amount was recovered through the bank guarantee submitted by the contractor. The CSC authorities had also announced legal and criminal proceedings against him.