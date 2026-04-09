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Home / Chandigarh / Councillor condemns Mann’s statement on Chandigarh

Councillor condemns Mann’s statement on Chandigarh

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Apr 09, 2026 IST
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Councillor Satinder Pal flashes the Chandigarh Tribune during the General House meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
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Nominated councillor Satinder Singh Sidhu has condemned the statement of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, calling Chandigarh poor cousin of Mohali. Sidhu said this by showing a news published in the Chandigarh Tribune on April 8 in the House under the heading ‘How Punjab new land acquisition policy helped farmers’.

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He said the statement of Mann showed that he had no concern about Chandigarh. He said the Finance Secretary was from Punjab and was responsible for making such a policy. Sidhu wondered why Mann was not directing officers of Punjab serving in Chandigarh to launch a similar land pooling policy in Chandigarh.

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Sidhu asked the question regarding the status of land pooling policy in Chandigarh. In reply it was informed by MC officers that the Chandigarh Housing Board had been directed to frame a land pooling policy for the villages of Chandigarh to suit local needs after considering policies on issues prevailing in Punjab and Haryana. This information has been provided by the estate branch of the MC.

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The councillor had also asked for information regarding the status of land pooling policy for the villages. As per information provided by the officers, the agenda to bring better land pooling policy for the residents of the erstwhile villages of Chandigarh had been passed by the General House of the MC and the same was sent to the Secretary, Local Government, Chandigarh Administration, vide office memo dated October 13, 2023.

The Secretary, Local Government, had sought specific comments of the law officer, MC, so that the case might be taken with the department concerned. Further, a meeting was held on December 11, 2023, under the chairmanship of Adviser to Administrator, UT. In the meeting no directions were issued to the MC in this regard. The Chandigarh Housing Board had been directed to study the feasibility of the policy of pooling after considering policies of the adjoining states and frame a policy to suit local needs.

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