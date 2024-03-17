Councillor kick-starts works in ward number 12

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi kick-started various works in Sectors 15, 16 and 24 just before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force today.

The works included planting of saplings in big and small parks of the ward and landscaping of five parks of Sectors 15 and 16.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha