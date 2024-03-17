Councillor kick-starts works in ward number 12

Chandigarh, March 16
Ward number 12 councillor Saurabh Joshi kick-started various works in Sectors 15, 16 and 24 just before the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls came into force today.
The works included planting of saplings in big and small parks of the ward and landscaping of five parks of Sectors 15 and 16.
